KOLKATA: In more trouble for TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered his daughter Sukanya Mandal to produce her TET certificate before the court. The high court also asked for her marksheet in this regard for all further hearings to take place. The high court then posted the matter for the next hearing on September 1.

After the cattle smuggling scam, the name of Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, has allegedly surfaced in a high-profile case pertaining to the primary teachers` recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Firdaus Shamim, the counsel of the petitioners in the matter, has alleged that Sukanya Mondal secured the job of a primary teacher at a state-run school in Birbhum, where Anubrata Mondal is the district President of Trinamool Congress.

Taking note of the matter, Calcutta High Court`s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed Sukanya Mondal to be present before the court on Thursday. The court has also directed Sukanya to present all the related documents supporting her claim of qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on the basis of which she secured the job.

Earlier, the same single-judge bench had ordered the termination of service of Ankita Adhikari, the daughter of former Minister of State for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari, from the post of political science teacher at a state-run school. The charges against Ankita Adhikari were the same she secured the job without qualifying in the merit list and even without appearing for the interview and personality test.

Shamim also alleged that despite getting the job, Sukanya never attended school and rather an attendant of the same school used to come with the attendance register at her residence daily to get her signature there. Gangopadhyay also directed the Birbhum district Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Tripathi, to ensure her presence in the court on Thursday.

The single-judge bench directed five other relatives of Anubrata Mondal, including his brother Sumit Mondal and nephew Satyaki Mondal, to be present at the court on similar charges of getting teaching jobs through unethical means.