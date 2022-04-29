Amravati (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that violence does not benefit anybody. The RSS chief also stressed the need to bring together all communities to preserve humanity.

The RSS chief made this remark in the backdrop of recent clashes between different groups in several parts of the country.

Mohan Bhagwat was speaking as a Chief Guest at the `Gaddinashini` programme (ceremony to assume religious seat) of Sai Rajeshlal Mordiya, the great-grandson of Sant Kanwarram, at Kanwarram Dham on Bhankheda Road near here in Maharashtra.

"Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity," ANI quoted him as saying at the event.,

Advocating peace in society, Bhagwat is further quoted as saying, "We all should follow the path of Ahimsa to safeguard humanity. This path should be given the topmost priority."

The RSS chief, who also underlined the need for establishing a Sindhi university in the country to ensure the survival of the Sindhi language and culture, said that India is a multi-lingual country and each language has its own importance.

