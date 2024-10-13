'We Are Analysing...': Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda On Surprising Haryana Polls Results

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda addressed on Saturday regarding the recent Haryana Elections, stating that the results have taken many by surprise. He emphasised that the party is currently conducting a thorough analysis of the outcomes.

"The results that have come have surprised everyone. We are analysing it in depth. Questions are being raised on the election process. We have also raised the issues before the Election Commission and are waiting for their reply," Hooda said, ANI reported.

Hooda expressed gratitude to party workers and the people of Haryana and said, "Despite the cheating by BJP, Congress has got about 40 per cent vote share, equal to the BJP. I want to thank the party workers and the people of Haryana for this. We will continue to raise the voice of the people of the state."

Meanwhile, BJP's new government is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with another senior leader from the BJP and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states will be present.

"We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the Chief Minister and council of ministers will take oath," Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here on Saturday.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the Deputy Chief Minister position, as the party considers introducing new faces. This move follows the election losses of eight out of ten ministers from the previous Saini government.