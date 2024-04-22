Former Rajya Sabha MP and founder of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) today refuted the accusation that his party is 'B' team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that his party is 'Azad' (free) and will remain so. Ghulam Nabi Azad criticized the regional parties of Kashmir for propagating false slogans to deceive and mislead innocent Kashmiris. He emphasized the need to refrain from further misleading them, advocating instead for a manifesto focused on promising development and infrastructure.

"We are Azad. My party is Azad. We are not anyone's team. My sole agenda revolves around fostering development and peace," Azad reiterated.

While addressing a crowd at a roadshow in Bul Bul Nowgam, Anantnag, Azad lambasted both the regional parties, asserting that the two primary parties have sidelined discussions on development. He said, "Over the years, we've seen a betrayal of promises. The two parties in Kashmir sold dreams of autonomy and self-rule, which they conveniently forget now. Countless lives lost, many blinded. But what have we gained? Where are the hospitals, schools, colleges, and roads promised? Kashmir cries out for peace, for development, for jobs."

Azad said that he is alone in raising these crucial issues, while others remain silent. Azad affirmed, "My agenda solely revolves around development and peace. Throughout my five decades in politics, I have never resorted to false slogans to exploit people. My record speaks for itself. We prioritized development and achieved peace in Kashmir.

No one can challenge my work, which promoted a culture of double and triple shifts. Moving forward, my goal is to enhance development in Jammu and Kashmir by establishing more schools, districts, hospitals, and roads."

Azad underscored the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future during a recent address. Azad highlighted his vocal opposition in Parliament against the revocation of Article 370, condemned acts of triple talaq and lynchings, and raised concerns regarding the implementation of the NRC. He noted with disappointment the conspicuous silence of Congress leaders on these pressing matters, even in the present day.