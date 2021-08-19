We are looking at it: EAM S Jaishankar on being asked 'how will India deal with Taliban in Afghanistan'

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India, like other world countries, is fully aware of the situation in Afghanistan and the government’s top priority is to ensure security and the safe return of Indian nationals.

“At the moment, we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. Our focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals,” EAM S Jaishankar said at the UN Security Council on being asked 'how will India deal with Taliban'.

The EAM further stated that at this point in time, “we're looking at what is the situation in Kabul. Obviously, the Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul. So, we need to take it on from there.’’

S Jaishankar made these remarks while replying to a question if ‘India has made any communication with Taliban in recent days.’

He went on to say that as far as the Indian investment in Afghanistan is concerned, it reflected New Delhi’s historical relationship with the Afghan people. “That relation with Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days,” the EAM added.

Prior to that, the External Affairs Minister and his British counterpart Dominic Raab exchanged views on developments and the immediate challenges posed by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

"Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges," Jaishankar, who is on a 4-day visit to the US, tweeted on Wednesday.

Dominic Raab also held talks over Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

Meanwhile, a senior Taliban leader has said that it will be "an Islamic government based on Sharia laws, there would be no democratic system at all because it doesn't have any base in our country."

Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior member of the Taliban who has access to the group's decision-making, added that the Islamist militant movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge.

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada have urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

