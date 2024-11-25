A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in Maharashtra with a thumping victory, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has again reiterated 'unity of existence' among diversity. The RSS is believed to have played a major role in the BJP's victory as it held thousands of local meetings across Maharashtra.

Speaking during 'Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar 2024' in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said, "Our ancestors knew the truth of the unity of existence, they understood that it's everything...that's why there is diversity and it goes for some time, then there is only oneness. Unity is eternal and diversity also has unity if we try to explore it."

The RSS Chief further called for taking the Lokmanthan initiative to rural Bharat, urging smaller gatherings in villages to engage with grassroots voices. "Our inner feeling tells us that we are not enemies to anyone in this world and no one is an enemy to us. It's ok that someone is aggressive and has done something to us, so we will not tolerate it, but we will also respond to it...we don't engage in a fight with anyone," he said.

Bhagwat drew parallels from Puranic symbolism, stating, "Just as Halahala emerged during the churning of the ocean, challenges will arise. But we are prepared to bear them and serve Amrit for the welfare of all."

Mohan Bhagwat concluded his remarks with gratitude, noting that the deliberations at Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar 2024 had broadened even his own understanding. The RSS has been calling for Hyderabad to be renamed Bhagyanagar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Kishan Reddy have voiced support for renaming the city to Bhagyanagar on multiple occasions. The event was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. (With PTI inputs)