'We are ready for all possible consequences,' BSF DG Deswal on political upheaval in Afghanistan

Srinagar: BSF Director General (DG) SS Deswal on Monday (August 16) said they are keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan and are fully ready for all possible consequences.

He, however, described the developments in Afghanistan as that country's internal matter.

Deswal, who was on a visit here to flag off the "freedom rally" of 100 cyclists of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Jammu to Gujarat as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, was replying to a reporter's question on the fallout of the Taliban's near-total takeover in Afghanistan on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"What is happening in the neighbouring country is its internal matter, but we are keeping a close watch on the situation," he told reporters at the Octerio Border Out Post (BoP) in the R S Pura sector. "We are ready for all possible consequences," he added.

Replying to another question on infiltration and the increased use of drones from across the border to ferry weapons, the BSF DG said as a responsible country, India is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. "We have not violated the ceasefire," he added.

Referring to the use of drones, Deswal said security forces have thwarted most of the attempts to airdrop and smuggle narcotics and weapons.

"The drone threat is a challenge and we are handling it. In the coming days, technologically, we will be dealing with the issue more efficiently. Systems are being put in place," he said. On cross-border infiltration, Deswal said these incidents have been taking place for a long and the security forces have foiled such attempts in the past.

He said matters between the two sides are resolved peacefully at flag meetings.