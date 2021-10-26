हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TMC

We can’t wait for Congress indefinitely to unite Opposition against BJP: TMC

Senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that his party chief Mamata Banerjee had approached Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to forge an alliance with various opposition parties to take on the BJP but to no avail.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday (October 26) said that it cannot wait for the Congress party indefinitely to unite the Opposition against BJP.

Senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that his party chief Mamata Banerjee had approached Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to forge an alliance with various opposition parties to take on the BJP but to no avail. Hence, the party decided to go its own way and expand its base, he said.

Roy’s statement came after Sushmita Dev, who switched over from the Congress, took oath as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

“In order to forge an alliance with all other parties, a proposal was given by none other than the TMC chairperson. She met Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders,” said Roy.

“We waited for six long months, but there was no response or initiative from any quarters. So we have moved on and we have decided to expand our base. Perhaps the Congress is too busy with its internal issues,” he added.

It will depend on Congress and other parties if they want to come under one umbrella or go alone, he said.

Notably, TMC has started preparations for contesting polls in Goa. It has attacked both BJP and Congress over the alleged lack of development in the state.

