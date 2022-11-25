'We don't discriminate': Mamata Banerjee hits back to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on row over Guv's swearing-in

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday broke her silence on the invitations extended for the Governor`s swearing-in while replying to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, during a question-answer session in the Assembly on Friday. Mamata said, "For the meeting, many were invited. Even Krishna Kalyani, who is officially a BJP MLA, was among the invitees. In the Standing Committee, there are no TMC members, not even a single one. We don`t discriminate. We invited you (Opposition members) for the Governor`s Oath, but many of you did not turn up. However, (veteran Left leader) Biman Bose attended. I am Thankful to him." Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday skipped Dr CV Ananda Bose`s oath-taking ceremony over faulty seat arrangements and termed state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the ‘most wretched politician ever born in India.’

In a series of tweets right before the oath-taking ceremony, the Bengal BJP leader made it clear that he would not attend it as he was made to sit next to MLAs Krishna Kalyani and Biswajit Das, who got elected on BJP tickets but later defected to the ruling TMC.

Also Read: 'Bengal's 'BIGGEST THIEF' will be nabbed in December': Suvendu Adhikari attacks Mamata Banerjee govt

Amid the ongoing Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday highlighted numerous issues, including invitations to the Governor`s oath-taking ceremony, developments concerning the state`s health sector during the TMC`s tenure and developments overall.

Heartiest Congratulations to Dr CV Ananda Bose as he takes oath as the Governor of West Bengal.



The Information & Cultural Affairs Dept; WB Govt has made the arrangements for the oath taking ceremony.

Seating arrangements as per the Minister in Charge @MamataOfficial's whim: pic.twitter.com/ovbTMqGsif — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 23, 2022

"While underlining the development that the health sector had undergone on her watch, she said inquiries should be done if anything goes wrong." Health sector data bank should be monitored centrally by the health department. Sometimes, nurses become more experienced than doctors. If something goes wrong, it is wrong. Such cases should be inquired into," the CM added.

She also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misuse of agencies by the Centre. "Democracy has become for the agency, of the agency and by the agency, not for the people, of the people and by the people," the CM said in reply to LOP Suvendu Adhikari`s allegation that the Bengal government in Bengal had become `for the Party of the Party by the Party`.

According to reports, the Trinamool Congress chief also called on Adhikari, at her chamber in the House. LOP Adhikari said he met Mamata at the CM`s chamber, along with fellow MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Manoj Tigga and Ashok Lahiri, adding that it was a courtesy visit.

(With ANI inputs)