'We give jobs, you eat jobs', Mamata Banerjee's allegation STIRS controversy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee indirectly targeted the BJP over the loss of jobs of teachers allegedly involved in the Primary TET corruption case.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
  • A series of CBI inquiries have begun on the court's orders over the Primary TET 2014 list
  • There have been several recruitment related loopholes
  • In the meantime, several people have lost their jobs on the orders of the court

New Delhi: The state government is virtually clueless about the corruption case in the appointment of teachers. A series of CBI inquiries have begun on the court's orders over the appointment of teachers at different levels. There have been several recruitment related loopholes. In the meantime, several people have lost their jobs on the orders of the court. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence in the assembly. Mamata expressed her anger over the loss of job. The Chief Minister targeted the BJP over the incident. 

Mamata Banerjee indirectly takes dig at Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had recently opened up on the Teacher recruitment scam. He claimed that many more people would lose jobs in the corruption case. This time, the Chief Minister also targeted it without naming anybody. She said, "We don't eat anyone's job, we give them jobs. You go to court and eat others' job, don't give a job."

Mamata Banerjee indirectly gave a message to Suvendu without naming him. She said, "Dadamoni says he will eat the jobs of 17,000 people. Out of millions of jobs, 50-100 cases can be wrong. If these boys lose their jobs, what will happen to those who have been given jobs by Dadamoni? What will happen to those who have been given jobs in Medinipur, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Purulia? We know everything." 

Also Read: West Bengal School recruitment scam: Cal HC removes Primary Education Board chairman Manik Bhattacharya

Mamata clarifies, "If you want to work, you have to make mistakes, you have to give them a chance to correct them. We have created 5,000 posts for correction." She also raised the issue of BJP-ruled Tripura on corruption. "It is not Tripura that has eaten 10,000 jobs."

