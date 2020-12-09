We have asked for repeal of three farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting President

New Delhi: A delegation of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Left leaders on Wednesday (December 9) met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for the last 13 days on different borders of the national capital.

Along with Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, other members of the delegation included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal," adding "We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back."

Gandhi said that the way the farm laws were passed in Parliament, "we feel it was an insult to farmers and that is why they are protesting in the cold weather against them."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "There was a request from all opposition parties for an in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and the bills were passed in hurry."

"In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue," Sharad Pawar added.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters that "We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in an anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations."

The opposition delegation was limited to five because of the COVID-19 situation.

Notably, the three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major agriculture sector reforms to remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, however, have expressed apprehension that the new farm laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP). The new laws would also do away with the mandis, they apprehend, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.