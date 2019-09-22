close

Narendra Modi

We have to build a new Kashmir: PM Modi to Kashmiri Pandits ahead of 'Howdy, Modi' event

Play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met and interacted with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Houston, United States. During the interaction, a Kashmir pandit went on to kiss PM Modi’s hands and thanked him on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits. The delegation of Kashmiri Pandits lauded PM Modi for scrapping Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and thanked him for taking a bold decision. For his part, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Kashmiri Pandits for supporting the steps that have been taken by his government.

Talking to ANI, Surinder Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit who met PM Modi said that during the interaction the prime minister told them that Kashmiri Pandits have suffered a lot in the last 70 years and his government will together with them to build a new Kashmir. 

"PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that. We thanked him on behalf of the 7,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy," said Kaul.

PM Modi also met a delegation of Bohra Muslims and a group of Sikh community members in Houston. The Sikh community also submitted a memorandum to PM Modi. Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community urged PM Modi to address the issues of 1984 Sikh genocide, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Sikh community also demanded that the name of Delhi Airport should be changed from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport. They also requested the prime minister to address the issues of Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.

Tags:
Narendra ModiKashmiri panditsHoustonHowdy Modi
