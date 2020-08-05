We have to take care of everyone's sentiments, says PM Narendra Modi citing values associated with Lord Ram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5) said that the construction of this temple is an instrument to unite the country, and these historic moments today will be a symbol of India's glory eternally.

In his over 35-minute televised speech at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said "We have to join stones for construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood," adding the temple will be an ode to our rich heritage.

Citing values associated with Lord Ram, PM Modi said "we have to take care of everyone's sentiments" while addressing the select gathering of 175 people, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Hindu saints of various orders.

Laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, the Prime Minister asserted that people's wait for centuries has ended as Lord Ram's birthplace has been liberated from numerous attempts to eradicate his existence, and India is now writing a "glorious chapter" in Ayodhya.

Dressed in a golden-coloured traditional kurta and dhoti with a saffron gamcha, he also described Lord Ram as the common thread in India's unity in diversity, and drew a parallel between the country's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple at the site.

He further said that the grand temple will be a modern symbol of our culture, eternal faith, national spirit and inspire humanity forever as "Ram belongs to all and is in everyone".

"We have to bring development to everyone with everyone's trust and help. It should be kept in mind that progress has taken place when humanity believed in Ram but destruction has happened when we strayed from his path," he added.

Drawing a parallel between India's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple, Modi said this day signifies those sacrifices and resolve as August 15 does for the India's freedom.

Noting that different versions of Ramayana have been written in various regions and languages and that Ram is revered in different countries, including Indonesia which has the largest Muslim population in world, he asserted that Ram is the thread of India's unity in diversity.

In his speech, he extensively cited the values associated with Lord Ram and Ram Rajya, while underlining the need for India to be become stronger. India will be loved more and be more in peace as it grows stronger, he said.

The day marked a triumphant moment in decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement to build the temple at a site where the Babri mosque once existed before it was brought down by frenzied 'kar sevaks' in 1992. Many 'kar sevaks' were killed in police firing in 1990.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled the land dispute between Hindu and Muslims parties in the former's favour, paving the way for the temple's construction at the site where believers hold Lord Ram was born.