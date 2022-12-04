topStoriesenglish
'We haven't seen God BUT...': Rohini Acharya's emotional NOTE before Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery tomorrow

Bihar News: Rohini Acharya is undergoing a kidney transplant procedure at a hospital in Singapore. Before going to the hospital, Rohini expressed her feeling that it is necessary for Lalu Prasad Yadav to be healthy for the general public. So, she made such a bold decision.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rohini Acharya's husband and in-laws have also given consent to give a kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav.
  • She will also be admitted late on Sunday night for transplant.
  • If everything goes well, there will be surgery for a transplant on Monday 5th December.

Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday. Rohini is the second daughter of Lalu's seven daughters and two sons. Currently, she is undergoing a kidney transplant procedure at a hospital in Singapore. Before going to the hospital, Rohini expressed her feeling that it is necessary for Lalu Prasad Yadav to be healthy for the general public. So, she made such a bold decision. Lalu Yadav has been shifted to the hospital. Rohini has already passed through the preliminary testing phase.

Rohini's husband and in-laws have also given consent to give a kidney to Lalu Yadav. She will also be admitted late on Sunday night for transplant. If everything goes well, there will be surgery for a transplant on Monday 5th December. Rohini's kidney is currently working at 90 to 95 percent. Both of Lalu's kidneys are working 28 percent. About 70 percent will start working after the transplant. This much is considered sufficient in terms of health.

A few hours before Rohini goes to the hospital, she has expressed her feelings for Lalu Prasad. Lalu's second daughter, Rohini, has written that she has not seen God, but has seen her father in the form of God. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and RJD National General Secretary Bhola Yadav left for Singapore on Saturday night. Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti are already in Singapore. Lalu's kidney transplant is to be done at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The kidneys of former BJP MPs RK Sinha, Amar Singh and actor Rajinikanth were changed in this hospital.

