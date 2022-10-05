'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat participates in the annual Vijayadashmi programme at Reshimbaug here on Wednesday morning. The Vijayadashami celebrations programme is attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest. For the first time in the history of RSS, a woman has been invited as the chief guest. Addressing the function at the RSS Headquarters, Mohan Bhagwat said that 'strength is the basis of peace', adding "We need to treat women with equality and empower them with freedom of making their own decisions."

The RSS chief said, "We must empower our women. Society can't progress without women. Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard."

We must empower our women. Society can't progress without women. Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/ABTU6odGmH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Mohan Bhagwat said, "Our economy is returning to normalcy post-Covid and world economists are predicting that it will grow further. In sports also our players are making the country proud. Change is the rule of the world, but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma."

Maharashtra: #Vijayadashami2022 celebrations underway at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis present



Santosh Yadav, the first woman to climb Mount Everest, is the chief guest. pic.twitter.com/F1grkQkEu1 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

He further said that "It's a myth that English is important for a career. The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism– this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively."

The RSS chief said, ".... obstacles that hinder our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity and progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment Terror, conflict and social unrest."

Notably, the police have tightened up security across the city and deployed 4,000 personnel in view of the Reshimbaug event, the "path sanchalan" or march by swayamsevaks, and a huge turnout expected at the Deekshabhoomi monument.

A top police officer told PTI on Tuesday that police have made three-tier security arrangements, adding that at least 1,000 police personnel will be deployed on the routes of two Vijayadashmi marches to be taken out by RSS swayamsevaks in the morning.

"Special security arrangements are also being made at Dragon Temple Palace where many VIPs are likely to attend the function. Three companies of SRPF, Quick Response Teams, and Riot Control Police will be deployed at Deekshabhoomi," PTI quoted Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar as saying.

Lakhs of followers of B R Ambedkar are expected to attend the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din programme at Deekshabhoomi to mark the embracing of Buddhism by the architect of the Constitution on October 14, 1956. The Dragon Palace Temple is a Buddhist temple situated in the Kamptee area of the city.

The police commissioner said that 100 CCTV cameras will be installed in the areas near Deekshabhoomi. Similarly, special police teams will take charge at eight entry points. Three DCPs and eight ACPs have also been called from other districts for bandobast duties.

The police commissioner said thousands of people would arrive from railways. Therefore, the police have beefed up the bandobast at Ajni and the main Nagpur railway stations. Barricades will be put up at the intersections around Deekshabhoomi. A total of 2,000 volunteers of Samta Sainik Dal will also help the police.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)