MSP hasn't stopped after three farm laws enacted, you can't deny truth: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that there is respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the agriculture bills. Replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi said that this is the reason why senior ministers of the government "are constantly talking to them".

PM Modi also said that the farm laws were passed through an Ordinance and later by Parliament. He also asserted that no mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, adding that Minimum Support Price (MSP) did not end anywhere in the nation.

"This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why senior Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers," said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

"Farm laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation. It's a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed," he added.

PM Modi said, "Three farm laws were brought in by the government, these agricultural reforms are important and necessary. Congress MPs in House debated on the colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws."

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "We could win against COVID-19 as our sanitation workers kept patients clean-when nobody else went close to them, it was a matter of life & death for them too. They came as a form of God. Ambulance drivers knew that they're driving a COVID positive person, they came as a form of God."

PM Modi said, "President's address to Parliament infuses new confidence and inspires every heart. The speech by President showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti.' His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India. During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts."

"Some used to term India 'miracle democracy', we broke this illusion; Democracy is woven in our breath, every thought, initiative," he added.

He also said, "Predictions were made India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong. We are now a ray of hope for the world. The new world order is emerging post-COVID. We will have to be a strong player and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is the way forward. Today we can hear 'Vocal for Local' in every corner of India. People look for local. This sense of self-respect is working a lot for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"Our Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity made a positive difference in people's lives. It helped the poor and the marginalised. Unfortunately, people went to court against Aadhaar. Rs 2 lakh crore given to poor using Jan Dhan account, mobile, Aadhaar during the pandemic," said the PM.

He also added, "Manish Tewari said that we stayed protected from coronavirus by God's grace. I'd like to say something. This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors and nurses came as God because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days."

He also said, "We're knocking at the doors of 75 yrs of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom."

