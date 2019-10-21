close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Baneree

'We stand by you in difficult times': Mamata Banerjee to Farooq Abdullah on his birthday

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5. He continues to remain under house arrest nearly three months after the abrogation of Article 370

&#039;We stand by you in difficult times&#039;: Mamata Banerjee to Farooq Abdullah on his birthday

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured support in 'difficult times' to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on his birthday. She also wished him good health and urged him to stay positive. 

Mamata took to Twitter to wish the National Conference (NC) chief and wrote, "Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health." She also tagged his son and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah in her tweet.

Mamata and Farooq Abdullah share a good rapport with each other. The two leaders shared the stage earlier this year in January in Kolkata at the United India Rally.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5. 

While the NC chief continues to remain under house arrest nearly three months after the abrogation of Article 370, Omar is housed at the Hari Niwas state guest house in Srinagar. 

Live TV

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who has also served as the CM of J&K, is also under house arrest since the Centre decided to end the special status given to the state.

Since the time Article 370 has been withdrawn from J&K, Mamata has time again has raised her concern on the status of leaders of the detained political leaders. Just before the move, she was in regular touch with the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti. 

Tags:
Mamata BanereeFarooq AbdullahJammu and Kashmirarticle 370
Next
Story

One injured as suspicious box explodes in Hubballi railway station of Karnataka

Must Watch

PT35M45S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns