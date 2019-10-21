'We stand by you in difficult times': Mamata Banerjee to Farooq Abdullah on his birthday

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured support in 'difficult times' to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on his birthday. She also wished him good health and urged him to stay positive.

Mamata took to Twitter to wish the National Conference (NC) chief and wrote, "Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health." She also tagged his son and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah in her tweet.

Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 21, 2019

Mamata and Farooq Abdullah share a good rapport with each other. The two leaders shared the stage earlier this year in January in Kolkata at the United India Rally.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5.

While the NC chief continues to remain under house arrest nearly three months after the abrogation of Article 370, Omar is housed at the Hari Niwas state guest house in Srinagar.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who has also served as the CM of J&K, is also under house arrest since the Centre decided to end the special status given to the state.

Since the time Article 370 has been withdrawn from J&K, Mamata has time again has raised her concern on the status of leaders of the detained political leaders. Just before the move, she was in regular touch with the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti.