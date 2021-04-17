We successfully fought COVID-19 last year, can do it again: PM Modi at review meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 17, 2021) reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines as the number of COVID-19 cases surged to a record high.

PM Modi said there is no substitute for 'testing, tracking and treatment', and that early testing and proper tracking remain key to reducing mortality.

"Together India had defeated COVID-19 last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination," he said.

The meeting chaired by the PM reviewed the preparedness to handle the COVID-19 situation, PM Modi said local administrations needed to be proactive and sensitive to people's concerns.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Like we did last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination."

The prime minister called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about lack of these essentials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISSUE OF REMDESIVIR SHORTAGE

On the issue of shortage of nit0viral drugs Remdesivir, an official statement released n=by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he was briefed on the actions taken to address the issue of the availability of Remdesivir.

"Through the efforts of the government, capacity and production augmentation for manufacturing of Remdesivir has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials/month in May while the normal production output in January-February being just 27-29 lakh vials/month," it noted.

The prime minister directed that the use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.

Supplies have also increased from 67,900 vials on April 11 going up to over 2,06,000 vials on April 15 which are being particularly focused on states with high caseload and high demand.

SUPPLYING VENTILATORS AND OXYGEN

On the issue of the supply of medical oxygen, PM Modi directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. According to the statement, 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and UTs from the PM CARES fund.

The statement issued by the PM o stated that PM Modi is in constant touch with 12 high burden states in assessing the current and future requirement of medical oxygen. PM Modi was informed that one lakh cylinders are being procured and will be supplied to states soon.

Reviewing the status of availability and supply of ventilators, PM Modi noted that a real-time monitoring system has been created, and directed that state government concerned should be sensitized to use the system pro-actively.

INDIA REGISTERS RECORD HIGH COVID-19 CASES

India on Saturday recorded a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities takign India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll rose to 1,75,649. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has also surpassed the 16-lakh mark.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has also surpassed the 16-lakh mark accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

The Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Union Home Secretary, Union Health Secretary and the Pharmaceutical Secretary, among others while Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, was also present at the review meeting.