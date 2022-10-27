‘We support India's sovereignty,’ says Canadian envoy amid rise in anti-India activities

New Delhi: In the midst of a surge in anti-India activity in Canada, High Commissioner Cameron MacKay stated that the Justin Trudeau government supports India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."Canada supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," MacKay, responded to a question by ANI on Thursday (October 27). This appears to be a clarification of his earlier remarks. The envoy was asked about the measures the Canadian government was taking to deal with the Khalistani outfit, which is banned in India while visiting the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital. In response to how Canada was dealing with increasing anti-India elements in his country, MacKay said earlier today that all faiths are welcome in Canada. When asked how Canada was dealing with rising anti-India sentiment in his country, the High Commissioner stated, "In Canada, we love people of all faiths."

India recently served as a demarche to the Canadian government, requesting that the proscribed organization's November 6 referendum in Ontario be cancelled. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to take action against those who incite terror and violence against the world's largest democracy. When asked about the so-called referendums organised by anti-India groups, High Commissioner MacKay stated, "All faiths are welcome in Canada" and repeated the statement once more for the third time. Earlier, responding to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said the issue of the so-called referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

He stated that India has made it clear that it will continue to raise these concerns in New Delhi, Ottawa, and elsewhere. Meanwhile, India issued an advisory last month to its nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant in the face of rising crime and anti-India activities in the country. According to an external affairs ministry statement, Indian missions have raised these incidents with Canadian authorities and asked them to investigate these crimes. According to the MEA, there has been a significant increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada."In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.

