Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790012https://zeenews.india.com/india/we-too-agree-tmc-s-kunal-ghosh-backs-jawhar-sircars-sentiments-on-resignation-over-kolkata-rape-murder-2790012.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

‘We Too Agree...’: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Backs Jawhar Sircar's Sentiments On Resignation Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

Jawhar sparked a debate with his letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announcing his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘We Too Agree...’: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Backs Jawhar Sircar's Sentiments On Resignation Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Picture source: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jawhar Sircar on Sunday sparked a debate with his letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announcing his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Sircar's resignation comes in the aftermath of the shocking rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, a tragedy that has shaken the state. In response, fellow TMC leader Kunal Ghosh expressed his agreement with a significant part of Sircar's letter. 

“We have learned that Jawhar Sircar has made his decision. He was one of the finest bureaucrats in the country and a standout from West Bengal. This is his personal choice, decision, and letter, and he has every right to take such a step. We simply want to express that we, too, agree with the essence of his letter and the questions it raises.” Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata. 

Earlier in the day, Jawhar Sircar, in a letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, voiced his disappointment with the state government's handling of corruption following the scandal involving the former education minister. 

He highlighted that the incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was the tipping point of his decision. 

Jawhar Sircar expressed disappointment, stating that despite his initial hopes for significant reforms through Mamata Banerjee's anti-corruption campaign, little progress had been made.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida