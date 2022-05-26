हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Rajya

We will completely ban Urdu language if 'Rama Rajya' comes: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Referring to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, Sanjay Bandi Kumar said wherever mosque premises are excavated, Shivlings are found.

We will completely ban Urdu language if &#039;Rama Rajya&#039; comes: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the Urdu language will be banned completely if 'Ram Rajya' is established in the country, reported ANI. The BJP leader also drew a parallel between the madrasas and bomb blasts across the country. The Karimnagar BJP MP said that madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists. 

Addressing a gathering at Karimnagar on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, “If 'Rama Rajya' comes, we will completely ban the Urdu language. In the country wherever bomb blasts take place, it's because Madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists...We should identify them.”

 

 

Referring to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, Kumar said wherever mosque premises are excavated, Shivlings are found. "I am challenging (AIMIM chief) Owaisi that we will dig up all mosques in the state. If dead bodies are recovered, you (Muslims) claim it. If a Shivaling is found, hand it over to us. Will you accept it?" he asked.

 

 

The BJP MP made these remarks while addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Wednesday. The Gyanvapi mosque, where a 'Shivling' is claimed to have been found, was recently surveyed on the order of a local Varanasi court.

The survey has reportedly found various symbols - signs of Lotus, Swastikas, Kalash, and Trishul - of Hindu deities inside the mosque complex. The Muslim side has claimed that the Shivling found there is a part of a fountain.

The findings of the survey have triggered a batch of petitions in other places where Hindus believe that mosques have been built on temple land.

 

