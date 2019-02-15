We will not forget, we will not forgive, we will avenge death of martyrs: CRPF

Nearly a day after the Awantipora suicide attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district killing at least 40 CRPF personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday swore to avenge the "heinous attack".

Taking to Twitter, the CRPF reiterated that the attack will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. The CRPF also paid tribute to the martyrs and asserted that they stand with the families of the martyr.

"WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE: We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," tweeted the CRPF.

WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged. pic.twitter.com/jRqKCcW7u8 — CRPF (@crpfindia) February 15, 2019

On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF jawans in Pulwama and added that those responsible will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

Making it clear that India means business, the Cabinet Committee on Security, which met here on Friday morning, decided to withdraw the most favoured nation status to Pakistan. It would enable India to increase customs duty on goods coming from the neighbouring country.

India granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in in 1996, but the neighbouring country has not yet reciprocated. In a hard-hitting speech at the launch of Vande Bharat train 18, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

"Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said.

Briefing reporters after the CCS meeting, which is unusual, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all efforts will be made to ensure that perpetrators of the attack are brought to book. He said those aiding and abating the perpetrators will have to "pay a heavy price".

Jaitley said the Ministry of External Affairs will launch an all-out effort to isolate Pakistan and all diplomatic efforts will be launched in this regard. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday and would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.