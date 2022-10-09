'We will not pay for electricity but...': PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Modhera

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Modhera village of Mehsana district in Gujarat on Sunday (October 9) said soon the state will start selling electricity and no one will have to pay for the electricity. Speaking at the inauguration of multiple projects in Modhera PM said, "Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it and earn from it. Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity."

PM declares Gujarat’s Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar powered village

"Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power," PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Ahmedabad to inaugurate multiple projects and to take part in various programmes in Modhera village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.