We will stand beside farmers and support their demand to rollback 3 anti-farmer laws: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Vice Chairperson of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha has said that the BJP goons vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office, abused and manhandled the women staff to threaten the AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP threatened us by asking to stop supporting the farmers.

Chadha on Thursday said that after putting CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest and vandalising the house of Deputy Chief Minister today they vandalised DJB office; BJP goons threatened me by saying that if AAP doesn't stop supporting the farmers then similar attacks will take place against other AAP leaders.

He said that we are not scared of such an attack and BJP can kill our leaders too; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has told me that till our last breath we will stand beside the farmers and support their demand to rollback three anti-farmer laws. Chadha said that BJP goons vandalised the DJB office because CM Arvind Kejriwal rejected the Centre's proposal to give 9 Delhi stadiums to make prisons for farmers and because CM Kejriwal tore the farm laws inside the assembly.

He said that "BJP goons threatened me by saying that as the new co-in-charge of Punjab AAP I must not stand beside the farmers and support their demands of rolling back these black laws." He said that the BJP goons said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted PM Modi by tearing the farm laws inside Delhi Assembly which is why they have vandalised my office today.

Chadha said, "Today BJP leaders and goons vandalised the Delhi Jal Board headquarters situated at Jhandewalan. More than a hundred BJP goons today gathered in front of the Delhi Jal Board office and then broke the main gate of the office then entered the area. The BJP goons completely vandalised the office. They entered from the main gate and reached the vice-chairman cell of the Delhi Jal Board where they destroyed the office. They broke the doors, windows, benches, and vandalised the entire office starting from the reception till my chamber. The BJP goons destroyed our printers, computers, and other important items. They have also broken the picture of Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal which was installed at my chamber. They have threatened my employees and beaten them up."

He said, "The BJP leaders and goons carried out this violent attack and bloodstains are everywhere on the floor of our office. Many people have suffered severe injuries. Some of our staff is already hospitalised and some are getting treated at a dispensary. The BJP goons also attacked the woman security guards of the Delhi Jal Board and women employees. The BJP goons have not only vandalised the office but also beaten up the staffers and abused many of our employees."

Chadha said, "In front of my cabin, the BJP threatened me by saying that they are here to teach me a lesson. They threatened by saying that the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are continuously standing beside the farmers and you must stop this. The BJP goons threatened us by pointing at the decision of the Kejriwal Government not to allow the Delhi stadium to jail the protesting farmers."

"They pointed out that at one side Arvind Kejriwal directed the whole Aam Aadmi Party to work for the farmers as caregivers and on the other side he tore the farm laws passed by the Central Government. The BJP goons also threatened me by saying that I should explain to the party that the Aam Aadmi Party should immediately stop taking the side of the farmers. They threatened by saying that the Aam Aadmi Party must immediately stop supporting the farmers or else the BJP goons will teach us lessons."

He said, "They threatened by saying that if the Aam Aadmi Party does not stop supporting the farmers then the BJP goons attack all of us as they did in the DJB office. They said that some days back we did a house arrest of Delhi CM and then vandalized the house of Deputy CM. In the same way today we are here to vandalize your office and to threaten you. They also said that the AAP should follow the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or else these violent attacks will continue on the leaders of the AAP. They also said that as I have become the new co-in-charge of Punjab I should not focus much on the farmer issue and support their demands.

He said, "I want to make it very clear that the Aam Aadmi Party will not be scared by such intimidation and attack by the BJP. After this incident, I called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and informed him about the situation. He told me that till our last breath the Aam Aadmi Party will stand beside the farmers and support their demands."

"The Aam Aadmi Party will oppose these anti-farmer laws till our last breath. The BJP can attack us and threaten us as much as they want but we will not be scared. We will not be scared but we will stand beside the farmers shoulder to shoulder. The BJP goons vandalised Delhi Jal board office because Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the proposal to sanction nine Delhi stadiums to the central government to make prisons for the farmers," he said.

He added, "The BJP attacked today because the Aam Aadmi Party volunteers and leaders are standing beside the farmers as their caregiver. BJP goons attacked us today because Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore the farm laws inside the Delhi Assembly. Today the BJP threatened us because we stood beside the farmers. I want to make it very clear that till our last breath we will stand beside the farmers and support their demand to rollback these three anti-farmer laws passed by the Central government. The BJP can kill the Aam Aadmi Party leaders but we will extend our full support to the farmers."