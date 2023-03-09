'Wear A Bindi First': Karnataka BJP MP Yells At Woman During Women's Day Event, Sparks Controversy

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP lawmaker S Muniswamy has sparked a controversy after he yelled at a woman for not wearing a "bindi" during a Women's Day event. Muniswamy, a BJP MP from the Kolar district, slammed the woman for not wearing a "bindi" while her husband is alive.

"Wear a 'Bindi' first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense," he can be heard shouting at a woman vendor after inaugurating a fair on the occasion of Women's Day on Wednesday (March 8, 2023).

कर्नाटक की भाजपा सरकार कुछ चीज़ें तो बिलकुल बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाती।



कोलार से भाजपा MP S Muniswamy इस महिला पर इसलिए सबके सामने चिल्ला रहे हैं क्यूँकि उसने अपने माथे पर बिंदी नहीं लगा रखी।



क्या इस MP के आस पास वाले इस बात से प्रभावित हो कर बाक़ी महिलाओं के साथ ऐसा करेंगे? या 2… https://t.co/xseMkB8CxM pic.twitter.com/uELTkFRQXM — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) March 9, 2023

Reacting to the remarks, Congress' Karnataka unit said that Muniswamy's "insult is proof of BJP's anti-women policy".

"What right does BJP have to take away women's freedom and decide their dress? On Women's Day, women are insulted and distorted," Karnataka Congress said.