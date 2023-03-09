topStoriesenglish2581560
News
WOMEN'S DAY

'Wear A Bindi First': Karnataka BJP MP Yells At Woman During Women's Day Event, Sparks Controversy

Karnataka BJP lawmaker S Muniswamy slammed a woman vendor for not wearing a "bindi" while her husband is alive.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP lawmaker S Muniswamy has sparked a controversy after he yelled at a woman for not wearing a "bindi" during a Women's Day event. Muniswamy, a BJP MP from the Kolar district, slammed the woman for not wearing a "bindi" while her husband is alive.

"Wear a 'Bindi' first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense," he can be heard shouting at a woman vendor after inaugurating a fair on the occasion of Women's Day on Wednesday (March 8, 2023).

Reacting to the remarks, Congress' Karnataka unit said that Muniswamy's "insult is proof of BJP's anti-women policy".

"What right does BJP have to take away women's freedom and decide their dress? On Women's Day, women are insulted and distorted," Karnataka Congress said.

