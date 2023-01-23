Weather ALERT: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm likely in THESE States for next 5 days- Check IMD forecast

Weather Report: Rainfall and snowfall activities are expected to rise throughout North and Northwest India, particularly in the Western Himalayan Region, from January 24 to 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Sunday. A more intense wet weather condition is also expected throughout Kashmir for three days beginning Monday. According to the media reports, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures throughout most of northwest and central India over the next five days.

However, a 2-3°C increase in minimum temperatures is forecast throughout many portions of east India during the next three days, with no notable change after that. IMD also predicted shallow to moderate fog over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 48 hours, while dense fog is predicted to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours and Odisha during the next 48 hours.

Dense fog is very possible in isolated areas of Odisha, according to the IMD, while a thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail are possible in isolated locations across Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with lightning also possible in West Uttar Pradesh.