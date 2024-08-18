Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779792https://zeenews.india.com/india/weather-forecast-imd-issues-orange-alert-for-north-eastern-states-2779792.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER FORECAST

Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert For North-Eastern States

IMD issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. 

|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 11:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert For North-Eastern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple states across India including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. Apart from these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and several parts of Southern India. The Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts predicting sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

Speaking on the forecast, IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "We have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted here. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR light rainfall is expected...."
Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing respite from humid weather conditions.

"Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?