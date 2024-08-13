Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Kerela; Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain warnings for several states this week, including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and more. These alerts range from yellow to orange, indicating varying levels of expected rainfall and weather conditions.

Orange Alert In Kerala

In Kerala, an orange alert has been issued for multiple districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, which is expected to last until Thursday. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 40 kmph, particularly in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.

Yellow Alert In Delhi

For the next two days, Delhi is under a yellow alert as the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall across the national capital until Thursday. On Tuesday, Delhi experienced intermittent showers, with the maximum temperature recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the normal. The Safdarjung observatory, a key weather station in the city, noted 20.2 mm of rainfall by Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather In Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan, especially Jaipur, have been heavily impacted by extreme rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Local weather agencies predict that intermittent rains will persist in the region over the next two to three days.

Rain Forecast in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend, with the water level in the Markhanda river reaching dangerous heights. The IMD has forecast additional rainfall in several districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur, over the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued by the weather center in Shimla.

Additional Rainfall Warnings

The IMD's recent press release highlights the likelihood of widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh between August 10th and 16th. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and West Uttar Pradesh are also expected to experience similar conditions on the 10th, 11th, and 14th to 16th of August. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, are on alert for rain on August 10th, 11th, and 14th.