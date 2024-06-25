Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies, Light Rain In Delhi On Tuesday; Heavy Rains To Soak THESE States

Weather News: Clouds hung over Delhi on Monday evening as some parts of the city, including Lutyens' Delhi, received light rain, with the weather office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours. The weather was muggy until the afternoon, but it improved towards the evening, with light rain providing relief from the sultry conditions. Some areas of the city, including Lutyens' Delhi, Pitampura, and Palam, received light pre-monsoon showers. Other parts of the city can expect light rain.



The maximum temperature reached 40.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. The humidity level fluctuated between 62% and 70%.

IMD Predicts Very Light Rain In Delhi On Tuesday

Generally cloudy skies and thunderstorms with very light rain and gusty winds are predicted by the weather office for Tuesday. Thirty-one degrees Celsius is likely to be the lowest temperature, with the maximum expected to reach forty. The weather office has also predicted partly cloudy skies through June 28 with a chance of thunderstorms and very light rain.



Unlike in 2023 and 2022, Delhi had nine days with high temperatures in June. India Meteorological Department (IMD) data from 2021 shows that there was one heatwave day in June in the nation's capital. The temperature will stay in the same range and there won't be any heatwave in the coming days, according to an IMD official.

The capital's maximum temperature has been below 40 degrees Celsius for the past two days, owing to a western disturbance that has hit northwest India. As per IMD, monsoon will start in the national capital on June 29 or 30.

Rainfall Likely In These States

A trough at mean sea level from the Maharashtra-Kerala coast persists, and a cyclonic circulation exists over south Gujarat at lower and middle tropospheric levels, according to the IMD. As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Konkan and Goa, as well as ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next 5 days, as well as heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu between June 24 and 26.

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas across Gujarat on the 24th and 25th of June, as well as in Saurashtra and Kutch on the 25th and 26th. Rainfall is very likely in Gujarat on June 26-28, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka on June 27-28, North Interior Karnataka on June 25-28, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 25-27.



Light to moderate rain is expected in the rest of North East India, including parts of Uttarakhand, the northern districts of Bihar, West Bengal, parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on the 24th, 27th, and 28th of June, Madhya Pradesh on the 24-28th of June, and Chhattisgarh on the 26-28th of June. According to the IMD, a cyclone-like situation has formed in the lower troposphere over northeast Assam.

