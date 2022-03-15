Weather forecast: Maximum temperatures to rise by 2-3°C in next few days, says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (March 14, 2022) predicted that the maximum temperatures are 'very likely' to rise by 2-3°C over most parts of northwest, central and northeast India during the next few days.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is also very likely over most parts of East India during the next 4-5 days. However, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next three days.

Weather is likely to be dry over most parts of the country except light isolated rainfall over Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Kerala during March 16-18.

Delhi records highest max temp this season

Delhi, meanwhile, has recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 33 degrees Celsius on Monday.

"Temperature will rise till March 18 between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind conditions so there will be some respite on March 18 and 19. The rise in temperature will continue thereafter," said an official.

In 2021, the maximum temperature had reached 35 degrees Celsius by March 12. However, in 2020, Delhi had recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius in March.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With agency inputs)

