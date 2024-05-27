Mumbai Rains Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Rains; Check Details

Mumbai Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and mild rainfall for Mumbai for the next three days. According to the weather office, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Mumbai between June 10 and 11. IMD stated that the date for the arrival of rain in Mumbai will be established after observing its progression.

According to reports, the monsoon will arrive in Mumbai on time, as it has in the past. As a precaution, marine tourism in the Konkan region would be suspended for the next three months. Mumbai had a partially cloudy sky on Sunday morning, as predicted by the IMD.

After experiencing a scorching heatwave, Mumbai residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has anticipated pre-monsoon showers in several districts, including Maharashtra's metropolis, Mumbai, in recent days. According to the latest update by the Regional Weather Centre, there is a probability of light rain in Mumbai and nearby areas over the next 24 hours, with a partly overcast sky forecast. The highest and lowest temperatures are expected to reach 34 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Department predicts mild to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of Marathwada districts, along with severe thunderstorms and Sosatyacha winds gusting at speeds of 40-50 km/h. Similarly, isolated regions of South Konkan, South Central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha may receive light to moderate rain.

Akola recorded a scorching top temperature of 45.6°C. In contrast, Dharashiv had the lowest minimum temperature, 22.0° Celsius. Furthermore, locations like as Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded are expected to experience a heatwave in the coming 48 hours, maybe alleviated by evening showers. The meteorological bureau predicts that Akola and Chandrapura would have the highest temperatures of these places