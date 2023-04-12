Light Rain, Drizzle Likely In Delhi-NCR, Haryana And Rajasthan Today

New Delhi: Light rain and drizzle are expected to occur in the next two hours over and around the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, and Rajasthan, according to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, RWFC New Delhi's official media account said, "12/04/2023: 01:50 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours".

12/04/2023: 06:30 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi(Mundka, Kanjhawala), Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Sidhmukh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/xtEe7h8afy — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) April 12, 2023

Earlier in the day RWFC in its weather forecast update bulletin for the next five days predicted that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius over the plains of Northwest India. "Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also experience strong surface winds with speeds between 25 to 30 kmph during April and April 13," the bulletin said.

Delhi AQI Dips To Poor Category

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, four notches above normal. The city logged a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest this year so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.

On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Delhi's air quality stood in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) read 247.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.