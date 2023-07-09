Weather Today: No Relief From Rain; IMD Issues Alert For 23 States

The monsoon has already arrived and so the woes related to rain, be it of traffic snarl, blocking of highways due to landslides or flooding of low-lying areas forcing people into the relief camps. The rainfall is expected to continue and there is no relief in sight. Currently, it is raining across the country. From mountains to plains, clouds of disaster are pouring from Kashmir to Kerala. According to the weather department, there is an alert for heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. However, there are indications that the intensity of rainfall may decrease from July 10th.

It's raining even in the national capital Delhi and adjoining regions like Noida and Ghaziabad. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, July 9th. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi today. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was around 24 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Delhi experienced a heavy downpour starting in the morning and lasting until late at night, resulting in waterlogging in many places, including CP and Pragati Maidan.

There are chances of improvement in the weather after July 13th. The weather department has reported heavy rainfall in many places in Himachal Pradesh as well. According to the weather department, there is a continued spell of rainfall expected in the state for the next five days. Today, rainfall will continue in Uttar Pradesh as well. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for several districts. Additionally, a warning has been issued stating that thunderstorms and showers are likely to occur in various places in western Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka is expected to receive light to heavy rainfall until July 13th. The IMD has issued alerts for Himachal Pradesh as well. In Kerala, hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places due to flooding.



There is a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in different parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Konkan-Malabar coast, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Ganga-West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman-Nicobar are expected to have scattered rainfall.