Weather Update: April Brings Heatwave In MP, Karnataka, Telangana; IMD Issues Warning

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Assam, Meghalaya and other North-Eastern states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With the commencement of the Summer season, heatwave conditions are also beginning to hit several parts of the country. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana states for the next 3-4 days.

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heat waves are likely to hit isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and North Interior Karnataka from April 2 to April; Rayalaseema from April 1 to April 4 and Telangana on April 1 and 2, 2024.

As per IMD, warm night conditions will prevail in isolated places over MP, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Maratwad and Telangana during the next 2-3 days. The met department has issued a warning against hot and humid weather over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till April 4; and over Odisha from April 2 to April 4, 2024.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In North-Eastern States

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to hit Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD,  fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; light to moderate rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya and scattered light to moderate rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sikkim From April 1 to 4.

