Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789530https://zeenews.india.com/india/weather-update-delhi-ncr-experiences-drizzle-moderate-rain-forecast-for-saturday-2789530.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Experiences Drizzle, Moderate Rain Forecast For Saturday

Weather experts have predicted that the rainfall's intensity will likely decrease starting on Sunday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Experiences Drizzle, Moderate Rain Forecast For Saturday

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced a cloudy morning accompanied by a light drizzle on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting moderate rainfall for the region. The weather pattern follows a similar scenario from the previous day, with light showers observed in several parts of the capital.

Rainfall Expected in Various Areas

In an 8 a.m. update, the Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) indicated that Delhi-NCR is "very likely" to experience light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The forecast also includes the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

In Delhi, light showers are expected in areas such as Akshardham, Kalkaji, and Tughlakabad, according to the RWFC. Meanwhile, parts of the NCR, including Hindon Air Force Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula(in Ghaziabad), Dadri, Noida, and Greater Noida, may also see light to moderate rainfall.

Weather to Ease from Sunday

Weather experts have predicted that the rainfall's intensity will likely decrease starting on Sunday. The IMD has confirmed that no further color-coded alerts have been issued for the region from Sunday onwards.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too