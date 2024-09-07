Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Experiences Drizzle, Moderate Rain Forecast For Saturday

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced a cloudy morning accompanied by a light drizzle on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting moderate rainfall for the region. The weather pattern follows a similar scenario from the previous day, with light showers observed in several parts of the capital.

Rainfall Expected in Various Areas

In an 8 a.m. update, the Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) indicated that Delhi-NCR is "very likely" to experience light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The forecast also includes the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

In Delhi, light showers are expected in areas such as Akshardham, Kalkaji, and Tughlakabad, according to the RWFC. Meanwhile, parts of the NCR, including Hindon Air Force Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula(in Ghaziabad), Dadri, Noida, and Greater Noida, may also see light to moderate rainfall.

Weather to Ease from Sunday

Weather experts have predicted that the rainfall's intensity will likely decrease starting on Sunday. The IMD has confirmed that no further color-coded alerts have been issued for the region from Sunday onwards.