Weather Update: Delhi NCR Reels Under Cold Wave, Dense Fog, Orange Alert Issued

New Delhi: The cold wave and foggy conditions continued to grip the Delhi NCR region on Thursday, as the weather department issued an orange alert for the day. The orange alert implies that the authorities should be prepared to deal with any situation arising out of severe weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi today is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius.

The visibility was reduced to 50 metres at some places due to dense fog in the morning. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, where similar weather conditions prevailed. The cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to persist for the next few days in these states, as per the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with the average AQI being 338. The AQI is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days due to low wind speed and high humidity. The authorities have advised people to avoid outdoor activities and use masks when going out.