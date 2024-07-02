Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Experience Rainfall; IMD Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and the surrounding areas. There are chances of heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, and nearby regions. An orange alert has been issued for these areas.

In Lucknow, the effect of El Nino has ended, and the monsoon is widespread across Uttar Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall. On Monday morning, significant rainfall was recorded in several areas of the state, including Aligarh, Baghpat, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Lakhimpur Kheri. By 8:30 AM, Kheri had recorded 110 mm of rainfall. In Kanpur, 41.2 mm of rainfall was recorded by morning, which increased by 17.6 mm by evening. Bareilly also received more than 32 mm of rainfall.

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert in Delhi for the next two days even as the capital did not receive rains on Monday despite a prediction of showers. Private weather-forecasting agency Skymet said, "The past two days have seen some respite from the downpours in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region). However, weather experts predict a resurgence in rain activity, likely intensified rainfall over Delhi starting from July 2." The capital will be on an "orange" alert due to rain, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) seven-day forecast.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district receiving 174 millimeters of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6 PM, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for several districts until Tuesday morning, forecasting extremely heavy rain in Surat, Navsari, and Valsad in south Gujarat, as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka, and Kutch districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July, except for parts of the northeastern region, the IMD said on Monday. Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that July rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal—more than 106 percent of the long-period average of 28.04 cm.