Weather Update: Delhi Sees Sharp Drop in Temperature, AQI Remains ‘Poor’

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a sudden drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and cloudy weather affected the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the temperature at 6.4°C at 5:30 am. The IMD forecasts the minimum temperature will reach 5°C, with a maximum of 21°C.

Compared to the last few days, the early morning temperature was a sharp decline, with temperatures previously ranging from 8°C to 11°C at 5:30 am. The IMD also predicted dense fog for Thursday, but contrasting visuals were reported from different areas of the city.

The ongoing cold wave has driven many homeless people to seek shelter in night shelters. A shelter on Lodhi Road was fully occupied, with all its beds taken. To help the homeless, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents. Additional night shelters have been established across various parts of Delhi, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality fell into the 'poor' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 299 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale indicates that 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, following a significant improvement in the AQI. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures will continue, according to officials. The decision was made after the GRAP Sub-Committee reviewed air quality data and IMD/IITM forecasts, which showed a downward trend in AQI levels.

(With ANI inputs)