IMD

Weather update: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, other states to receive rainfall from January 5-9, predicts IMD

The sky will remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain on January 5, 6 and 7, whereas thundershowers are expected on January 8 and 9, the forecast said.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rainfall from January 5 to 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weekly forecast for the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a cloudy Monday morning with the maximum temperature being recorded at 21 degrees Celsius and minimum at 5 degrees.

The IMD in its daily forecast said that a fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect northwest Indian region from January 3, and bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during January 3 to 7 with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during January 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5," it added.

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature will continue to hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum may dip to 8 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent.

