Does Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi Signal Monsoon's Arrival By Weekend?

Several areas in Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, offering relief from persistent heat and intense sunlight. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Does Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi Signal Monsoon's Arrival By Weekend? Delhi receives heavy rainfall bringing relief from scorching heat as monsoon's arrival nears. (Picture source: ANI)

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital received heavy rainfall on Thursday bringing relief from the continuous heat and scorching sun. However, the temperature has decreased a few degrees the monsoon current is expected to arrive by the end of this week, said a private weather agency forecast on Wednesday cited by PTI. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided any information regarding the expected timing of the monsoon's arrival in the national capital. The weather update on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 28th and 29th, 2024.

The weather department has said that intermittent rain could occur throughout the day in Delhi-NCR today. Rain may continue in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram until 10 a.m.

Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 km/h, are expected over and in adjoining areas of several places in Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Seelampur, Shahadra, Lodi Road, Lajpat Nagar, Tughlakabad) and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station

As per the news agency, the monsoon typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29. 

Last year, it arrived on June 26, while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were documented on June 30, as per available data. 

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal mark. 

The city's weather patterns have been influenced by a western disturbance, leading to a decrease in maximum temperatures. Pre-monsoon showers in Delhi have provided some relief from the intense heat. 

Delhi had experienced scorching temperatures, with nine heatwave days recorded in June so far, contrasting with none in 2023 and 2022. 

(With inputs from PTI)

