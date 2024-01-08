trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707197
Weather Update: Fog to Clear Soon! IMD Forecasts Fresh Rainfall In Next 24 Hours

The IMD has forecast severe cold day conditions in isolated areas of Rajasthan on January 8.

New Delhi: Northern India has been experiencing bone-chilling winters along with dense fog for the past few weeks. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted a decrease in fog over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, a fresh spell of rain is likely over Northwest and Central India during the next 24 hours. The rainfall will despperse the fog and will let the sushine pierce through, offering some relief from the extreme cold weather.

It is expected that the skies will completely clear by January 11. Subsequently, a period of more comfortable days will unfold, and each sunrise will bring gradual relief from the bone-chilling cold.
As per IMD's weather bulletin, rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 - Jan 9. the Met Department has also predicted severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 8.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu continues to grapple under heavy rainfall and the IMD has predicted further downpour during the next 24 hours. "Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu on January 8," stated IMD.

Amid the bone-chilling cold, winter vacations in schools have been extend in several cities across the country. Delhi on Sunday announced holidays for classes Nursery to 5 in all schools in the national capital till January 12, 2024.

