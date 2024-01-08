Weather Update: Fog to Clear Soon! IMD Forecasts Fresh Rainfall In Next 24 Hours

New Delhi: Northern India has been experiencing bone-chilling winters along with dense fog for the past few weeks. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted a decrease in fog over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, a fresh spell of rain is likely over Northwest and Central India during the next 24 hours. The rainfall will despperse the fog and will let the sushine pierce through, offering some relief from the extreme cold weather.

*Fog conditions observed* (at 0530 hours IST of today, 08.01.2024): *Very dense fog*in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar; *Dense fog* in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh; pic.twitter.com/idKpzICEsW January 8, 2024

It is expected that the skies will completely clear by January 11. Subsequently, a period of more comfortable days will unfold, and each sunrise will bring gradual relief from the bone-chilling cold.

As per IMD's weather bulletin, rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 - Jan 9. the Met Department has also predicted severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 8.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu continues to grapple under heavy rainfall and the IMD has predicted further downpour during the next 24 hours. "Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu on January 8," stated IMD.

Strong Easterly/Northeasterly Winds are prevailing in lower tropospheric levels with the favourable conditions for moisture incusrsion from Bay of Bengal over Tamil Nadu leading to current spell of rainfall over the region. @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/CkNqnMipPH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 8, 2024

Amid the bone-chilling cold, winter vacations in schools have been extend in several cities across the country. Delhi on Sunday announced holidays for classes Nursery to 5 in all schools in the national capital till January 12, 2024.