Weather Update: From Kashmir To Delhi And Kerala, Rain Wreaks Havoc; IMD Issues Warning For Many Places

Light to heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours on Sunday, for the second day straight with the weather department predicting more showers in the next few days. In its daily weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four days. "Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state. "A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.

India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district. "Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches," read an official statement by the national weather forecaster. Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts over the next 48 hours.



The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in the state. Himachal Pradesh police said that a road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105, connecting Manpura and Nalagarh, following incessant rains in the district.

After a clearing operation by the officials, normal vehicular movement was restored on the highway. In the state capital, Shimla, on Thursday, a railway track between Koti and Sanwara was closed following floods after heavy rainfall. "A railway track between Koti Railway Station and Sanwara Railway Station at Tunnel No. 10 was closed on Thursday following floods after heavy rain in Shimla," an official statement said. According to officials, the state has already suffered major losses in infrastructure because of unrelenting showers.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather. Earlier, on Saturday, a road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5 in the Ramban district was damaged following a landslide. After the landslip incident, the National Highway was closed till further notice.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday. IMD tweeted, "Rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy to very heavy rainfall reports in cm are: Amini (Lakshadweep UT) 15, Padinjarathara Dam AWS (Wayanad district) 12, Kudulu (Kasaragod district) & Peringome AWS (Kannur district) 9 each." It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala. Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam left various residential areas of the city waterlogged. "A yellow alert has been issued in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode districts of Kerala," the IMD said.