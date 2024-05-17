Weather Update: Heatwave Alert For Delhi, Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, Check IMD Forecast Here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department forecasted a high alert for a heat wave over the area of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha till May 20. The IMD predicts humid weather likely to prevail over West Bengal on Friday.

The IMD also informed that heavy rain is likely to prevail over the region of Tamil Nadu, while, heavy rain can be observed over the northeastern state of India named Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. The department also predicted heavy rain over the area of coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to observe thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with 40-50 kmph speed on May 17, IMD predicts. While, gusty winds with 30-40 kmph speed and lightning are very likely to observe over Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.