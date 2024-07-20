Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash In Mumbai, Delhi, IMD Issues Alert; Check Full Forecast

The IMD has issued a Red alert for the east coast region and northern parts of the west coast region and an Orange alert for central India and the west peninsular region,

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash In Mumbai, Delhi, IMD Issues Alert; Check Full Forecast Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi in the coming days. The weather department informed on Saturday that Gujarat is likely to experience heavy rains along with strong winds for the next 4 to 5 days.

The weather department has issued a Red alert for the east coast region and northern parts of the west coast region, an Orange alert for central India and the west peninsular region, and a Yellow alert for North India, which will remain in effect.

 

 

"Today, heavy rains are expected in South Chhattisgarh, North Telangana, North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat is likely to receive heavy rains for 4-5 days with strong winds," IMD scientist Soma Sen said.

"Heavy rains are expected in North India on July 22... Delhi NCR will receive light rains today and tomorrow..," an IMD scientist said.

Depression Near Chilika Lake: IMD

The IMD reported that the depression over the Bay of Bengal, previously centred near Chilika Lake on the Odisha coast, is expected to gradually weaken over the next 24 hours.

"It is likely to move further west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours," said the IMD, ANI reported.

