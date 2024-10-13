Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu, Orange Alert Issued In These Districts

Weather Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert in many districts of Tamil Nadu till October 18. In a statement issued on Sunday, the RMC has predicted 204 mm of rainfall in the southern state during this period.

Following the forecast of rain, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority has done all the preparations for any eventuality and has already put 65,000 volunteers on alert.The volunteers will be available for rescue and relief operations along with state government agencies.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation authorities, 10,000 volunteers will be available for service in Chennai alone.

As per the RMC, heavy showers are likely in several districts in the state, including Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram, starting Sunday.

The weather department also stated that a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is developing into a cyclonic storm.

According to the RMC, Tamil Nadu is set to experience widespread rain from Sunday. Heavy to very heavy downpours are predicted in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday (October 14). Northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore, may experience heavy to very heavy rain.

Tamil Nadu's disaster management team is on high alert, and monitoring teams are prepared to track power outages and other electricity-related issues.

Two prevailing weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have pushed moisture into the region.

The RMC has forecast that most areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience heavy to very heavy rain until October 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the northeast monsoon is likely to set in around October 17.

A high-level meeting of ministers and officials was held last week, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presiding over the meeting. The meeting discussed immediate measures, including rescue operations during heavy rain.

(With IANS Inputs)