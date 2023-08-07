Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In Uttarakhand, IMD Warns Of Landslides, Check Forecast For All States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity isolated over the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days while the southern region of the country is witnessing subdued rainfall.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Issues Yellow Alert For Dehradun, Rudraprayag

Incessant rains are continuing to batter the hill state of Uttarakhand and no respite is expected anytime soon as the met department has predicted further heavy rain showers from Aug 7 to Aug 10.



IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pthoragarh, Nainital and Haridwar districts. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers and lightning may cause landslides in sensitive areas and waterlogging is likely in the low-lying regions, said the IMD.

Light Rains Likely In, Punjab, Cloudy Sky In Delhi-NCR

IMD in its weather bulletin has forecasted a cloudy sky over Delhi-NCR and no rainfall activity is likely in the national capital and its adjoining areas. Light rain showers are likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The rainfall activity in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat has also decreased and subdued rain showers may occur during the next 5 days.

Very Heavy Rains To Lash Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during the next 4-5 days, said IMD. According to IMD's weather bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Bihar from Aug 6 to Aug 8 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Aug 7 and 8.