Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Continues In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, IMD Issues Alert, Check Forecast For All States Here

Weather Update: Torrential rains have resulted in mayhem in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more heavy downpours in the next 3-4 days.

Very Heavy Rains To Lash Himachal, Uttarakhand

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy from Aug 10 to Aug 14 while isolated heavy downpours will batter Himachal Pradesh in the next 3-4 days. On Wednesday a cloudburst struck the Sirmaur district of Himachal raising the water levels of the Giri River and the water from the river gushed into the nearby residential areas. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 reached 223.



IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

The met department has predicted heavy rain showers over Punjab, Haryana on Aug 10 and Aug 13. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy to very heavy falls from Aug 10 to 14. "Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during next 7 days," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin

Heavy Rains To Hit Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Says IMD

IMD has forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 4 days. The met department has also predicted heavy downpours over northern parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from August 10 to 14.