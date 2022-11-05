Weather update: Heavy rainfall spell to continue in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, says IMD

New Delhi: States in southern India are reeling under continuous heavy rainfalls and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (November 4) predicted that the heavy downpour is likely to continue in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next three days. "Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next 3 days," stated the IMD.

The Met department also predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from November 4 and the adjoining plains from November 5, 2022.

Isolated places in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal received Rainfall/thundershowers on Friday while heavy rainfall was observed over isolated places in Kerala and Mahe.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 03–07 November 2022," stated IMD.

According to the met department, a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from November 4 and the adjoining plains from November 5, 2022, due to which Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and snowfall during November 5 to November 7, 2022. IMD also predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Uttarakhand on November 6 - 7, 2022.

"Isolated light/moderate rainfall over Punjab during 05th-07th November, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 06th November 2022," stated IMD

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over costal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karikal, Jammu and Kashmir, forecasted IMD for November 5, 2022.