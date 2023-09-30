News Delhi: Heavy rainfall is likely over several places during the next 2-3 days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest and Westcentral India.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy rains are very likely to hit Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from September 30 to October 1. Southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also witness heavy downpours in the next 24 hours.

north-east and east central Odisha adjoining Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Rayalseema, adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh

Moderate to intense convection with the possibility of light to rainfall with thunder and lightning over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada.

No Rain, Clear Sky In Delhi-NCR During Next 2-3 Days, Says IMD

The IMD has forecasted a clear sky over the national capital and adjoining areas for the next 2-3 days. No rainfall activity is predicted in Delhi -NCR in the upcoming days however mist will prevail in the sky in the next 2-3 days.

Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra In Next 2-3 Days, Predicts IMD

Under the influence of the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, heavy rains will hit the western state of Maharashtra will witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 2-3 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Sept 30, forecasted IMD.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

According to the Met Department heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 2 days. Heavy rain showers are possible over Chhattisgarh from September 30 to October 2.

Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Northeast India

Northeastern states are witnessing incessant rainfall and no respite is expected as the met department has predicted heavy rains in Assam, Maeghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura From September 30 to October 2 and over Andhra Pradesh on October 3.