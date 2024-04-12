Weather Update: IMD Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Check Full Forecast Here

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted heavy rain and snowfall likely to experience over the area of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and certain regions of Himachal Pradesh from April 13th to April 15th. The Department also predicted the hailstorm activity at isolated places over Madya Pradesh in the coming days.

"On April 13, 2024, there is a possibility of rainfall in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Rajasthan. On April 14, 2024, there is a possibility of rainfall in various locations in Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh and on April 13, 14 there is a possibility of rainfall in various locations in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana," IMD stated.

On the other hand, the IMD scientist raised a yellow alert in Odisha for the coming days due to the hot & humid weather. "In the coming days, the maximum day temperature is expected to rise by 6-8 degrees Celsius all over Odisha. Temperature is expected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state on the 15th & 16th of April; a heatwave warning issued. From 17th April, the temperature is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius in Balangir, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Sonpur," an IMD scientist told to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | On 'Yellow' alert for hot & humid weather in Odisha, Umashankar Das, IMD scientist says, "In the coming days, the maximum day temperature is expected to rise by 6-8 degrees Celsius all over Odisha. Temperature is expected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts… pic.twitter.com/QQ9hKi1wfF — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

IMD Forecast For Delhi

The Metrological department predicted a cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers and gusty winds for the coming two to three days.